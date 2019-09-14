SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek residents, along with public officials, voiced their support this week for a natural gas pipeline that would extend service into the area.
More than 100 people in attendance raised their hands at one point during the Thursday evening consumer session to show their approval. The consumer session was hosted by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada and attended by representatives from the state Bureau of Consumer Protection and Southwest Gas Inc.
The utility filed an application with the PUCN on June 13 requesting to extend service into the area. The $61.9 million dollar project will be paid for through a monthly surcharge of approximately $33.50 per customer
The need for utilities to serve a growing residential and business community is part of the Spring Creek Association’s strategic plan, said SCA president and general manager Jessie Bahr.
Multiple utility providers are necessary to keep homeowner and business costs affordable, she said.
“We’re want to make sure that our citizens do have those options when it comes to using their appliances,” Bahr said.
A majority of the audience raised their hands when Bahr asked the residents to show if they were in support of the project.
Along with Spring Creek, the Elko Summit Estates — a 74-lot homeowners association located off of Lamoille Highway — will receive service. Jim Cooney, president of the Elko Summit Estates Association, said the homeowners were looking forward the delivery of natural gas to their area.
“We’ve had our homeowners meetings and the prevailing remark from members and residents out there is for support of Southwest Gas’s application,” Cooney said.
Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said the county was also in full support of the project that would serve a nearly built-out association and provide financial benefits to businesses and the five schools in Spring Creek.
“It’s a little cheaper to deliver that type of heating per BTU than propane,” Andreozzi said. “So the taxpayers benefit there as well.”
The cost of the project is approximately $61.9 million, with a monthly fee of about $33.50 to new Spring Creek customers’ bills in addition to their usage, with a surcharge of about $0.98 charged to northern Nevada Southwest Gas customers also added to their bill.
“I was delighted to hear that there was potential of this happening,” said Maureen Nolan, who moved to the area recently from Las Vegas.
A Southwest Gas customer for 35 years, Nolan said she and her husband are retired from the military and thought the expansion was a good idea for individuals living in Spring Creek.
“I think it’s going to be a huge asset for myself and the rest of this community,” Nolan said.
The project’s first hearing before the PUCN is scheduled Nov. 17.
