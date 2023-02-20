City of Elko Stormwater Advisory Committee meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Elko City Hall. The panel will review the City’s Stormwater Permit, and projects associated with the permit.

Elko Institute for Academic Achievement Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 1031 Railroad St. The board will discuss and possibly take action regarding a new facility for the charter school and whether to sell 9.33 acres the school owns at Ruby Vista Drive and College Parkway. They will also discuss using the Boys and Girls Club for temporary classroom space during construction, and consider switching to a four-day school week beginning in 2024-25.

Elko County Budget Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will consider a request to fill an animal control officer position in the Sheriff's Office, and a request to purchase a records management system for the Elko County Clerk's Office.

Elko County Debt Management Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Nannini Administration Building.

Spring Creek Association Board of Directors meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the Fairway Community Center. The board will hear a presentation by Great Basin Water Company president Sean Twomey regarding possible action or a request for an audit through the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada. The board will also consider increasing rent at the Horse Palace and contracting with H2Go Watersports as concessionaire at the Marina.