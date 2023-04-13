ELKO – Inflationary pressures are pushing Elko County School District’s tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year to a very low ending balance, but school trustees, school staff and the public have time to comment before the final budget is due at the end of May.

A public budget forum is planned for 5:30 p.m. May 1 in the district boardroom.

The tentative budget shows an ending general fund balance of roughly $1.32 million for 2023-2024, compared with an estimated $8.2 million for the current fiscal year ending June 30 and much lower than the $13.35 million ending fund balance for the 2021-2022 fiscal year or the $20.96 million at the end of the 2021-2020.

A later contribution from the state to the Local Special Education Fund could be coming at an estimated $4.8 million that would boost the ending fund balance to nearly $6.12 million, the district’s chief financial officer, Julie Davis, told the school board.

“I’m really nervous for a $1 million ending fund balance. That’s a sneeze,” Trustee Matt McCarty said after Davis presented the tentative budget on April 11. He said the ending balance would be less than a week of expenses, if the state doesn’t include the $4.8 million.

Davis said any budget cuts, such as overtime, will be up to the administration and board before the final budget is ready to send to the state.

If the state approves the $4.8 million, the state’s correction is likely to be done in June, after the final budget is submitted, she also said, explaining that her budget procedures didn’t match what the state wanted regarding accounting for special education funds, so the state put zero for the total.

Davis also told the school board on April 11 that overall inflation affecting the budget is between 7% and 9%, with diesel up more than 40%, hitting all-time highs in March 2022. For a five-year comparison, she reported budgeted expenditures are 29% higher than the 2018 fiscal year, with revenues just 16% higher than five years ago.

“Since 2022, expenditures have been higher than revenues,” Davis said.

Trustee Jeff Durham said the district isn’t keeping up with inflation, and he hopes the Nevada Legislature now in session can provide relief.

Budget breakdown

The tentative budget shows the district’s contribution to the Public Employees’ Retirement System of Nevada beginning July 1 of this year increases from 29.75% of wages to 33.5% of wages, and 76.43% of general fund expenses, or $134.6 million, is going to wages, salaries and benefits.

“One thing that stands out is how much we spend on benefits. When you add all the perks, that’s something. That is a big percentage. Wow, it’s kind of scary,” said Trustee Susan Neal.

The budget presentation shows that as of February of this year the district had 1,107 full-time employees, up 23 from the 1,084 employees in February 2022.

The list of revenue sources includes $102.19 million from the state Pupil Centered Funding Plan, or $9,617.09 per pupil, and the section for net proceeds of mines is notably blank now that the net proceeds designated for schools go directly to the state.

General fund income is $110.51 million, and the fund balance carrying over is estimated at a little more than $8.2 million. Expenditures, including transfers out, total nearly $117.4 million, according to Davis.

Later budgets should be in better shape once the school district receives transportation funds from the state again in a couple of years for new buses, she told the board. The current budget year included the purchase of 10 new buses, but because the district didn’t buy buses the year the state changed its funding formula, that impacted the transportation funding formula for ECSD.

“We’re not funded for buses for at least two years” and full funding won’t be until fiscal year 2018, she said.

In the April 12 email, Davis explained that pupil centered funding for transportation is based on the prior four-year average, and “since we didn’t purchase buses in the four years (2019-2022), buses wouldn’t be in the funded amount this biennium.”

Capital improvement

The tentative budget’s capital improvement fund shows an ending fund balance of $8.73 million for 2023-2024 after expenses totaling $4.76 million expected in the new fiscal year.

The budget for capital improvements includes $1.07 million for allowable equipment purchases related to the School Violence Prevention Project that Nevada Gold Mines is pledging $1 million towards, and the district is applying a $485,263 grant towards.

“Budget updates for this project will be coming as we determine funding sources for the remaining $1.046 million. Total project cost currently is estimated at $4,246,020,” Davis wrote in the budget presentation.

The project includes the purchase and installation of security cameras, single-point entry locations, digital access to school sites and updated technology.

The revenue stream for the capital improvements fund from property tax revenue ended on July 1, 2022, after voters decided against continuing pay-as-you-go for construction projects in 2021, but ECSD is starting a Capital Improvement Funding Committee with other local government agencies to look at potential funding sources for school projects.

Davis said the Nevada Legislature is still in session so the budget may be augmented in December to reflect any changes coming from the session, as well as adding the $4.8 million to the ending balance if that is approved.

The budget forum on May 1 can be attended in person or virtually, and advance questions can be submitted to Davis at jdavis2@ecsdnv.net. The complete budget is attached to the agenda for the April 11 meeting for those who want to look at the lengthy document.