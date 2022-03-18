It's a wrap: Races set up for sheriff, school board, judge and more

ELKO – More hopefuls filed for elected office as the two-week period for candidate filings drew to a close Friday.

Races were solidified for Elko County Sheriff, Elko Justice of the Peace and several seats on the Elko County School Board, along with Assembly District 33 and Board of Regents District 8.

For Assembly, former nurse Nicole Sirotek filed to run for the seat currently held by Assemblyman John Ellison, who terms out at the end of the year. Realtor Bert Gurr filed last Friday. Both Gurr and Sirotek are Elko Republicans.

Also from Elko, Democrat John "Doc" Garrard entered the Assembly race on the last day of filing. Garrard is a native of Dugway, Utah, and served as a health technician in the Army and Coast Guard, according to his Facebook site.

Great Basin College theater instructor John Patrick Rice filed for the Board of Regents District 8 seat currently held by Cathy McAdoo, who did not seek reelection. Other candidates in the race are Elmer Porter, Michelee “Shelly” Crawford, Jonathan Baltera, Stacy Smith and Aaron Manfredi.

District 8 encompasses Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lincoln, Nye, White Pine and a portion of Clark counties.

McAdoo, who currently serves as chair of the Board of Regents, has not issued a formal statement regarding her future plans.

Elko County

As of Friday afternoon, the Elko County Clerk’s Office reported 38 candidates filed for multiple offices county-wide.

Five Elko County incumbents are unchallenged: County Assessor Janet Iribarne-Hutton, County Clerk Kris Jakeman, County Recorder D Mike Smales, County Treasurer Cheryl Paul, and District Attorney Tyler Ingram.

For Elko County Sheriff, four people are challenging incumbent Aitor Narvaiza.

Former deputy John Gaylor, deputies Mike Silva and Shawn Sherwood, and Wells businesswoman Bella Cummins filed to run against Narvaiza for the nonpartisan position.

Incumbent Delmo Andreozzi filed to retain his seat for Elko County Commission District 2 for a third term, and is running unopposed.

For District 4, attorney Travis Gerber and Ryndon resident Steve Grimes filed for the seat currently held by Commissioner Cliff Eklund, who terms out at the end of the year.

On the Elko TV District Board, incumbent Dale Lotspeich filed to retain Seat A on Thursday. Charles Schaer, who initially filed for Seat A, withdrew and refiled for Seat C, currently held by Misty Atkins, who filed for Elko County School board District 1 this week.

Incumbent Rick Jiminez also filed to retain Seat B.

All three candidates for TV District are running unopposed.

Elko, Carlin and Eastline Justice Court

Randall Soderquist filed to serve another two years as Justice of the Peace in Department A, finishing out Judge Mason Simons' six-year term. He was appointed by the Elko County Commissioners on Jan. 4, 2021, and is running unopposed.

For Department B, Elko Police officer Bryan Drake, attorney David Loreman and Elko County Detention Lt. Adrienne Parry filed for the seat currently held by Judge Elias “Choch” Goicoechea, who is not running for a second term.

In Carlin, Dee Burton-Primeaux filed to keep her seat as Justice of the Peace for that jurisdiction. She is being challenged by Brandy Holbrook.

Eastline Justice Court saw one filing for Justice of the Peace from Kenneth Quirk. The current judge is Phillip C. Leamon, who was appointed by County Commissioners until 2023.

Elko County School Board

Twelve candidates lined up to vie for six seats on the Elko County School Board.

Five of the seats have more than one challenger, with District 5 seeing only one candidate, Elko businesswoman Adriana Lara.

In District 1, appointee Susan Neal filed to retain her seat. She is being challenged by co-founder of the Parents of Elko County Misty Atkins.

For District 2, appointee Dr. Josh Byers will run against former Trustee Robert Leonhardt.

Three candidates filed for District 3, including appointee and Elko Senior Center executive Director Matt McCarty. He will face Spring Creek resident Eve Daz and Carlin City Councilman Lincoln Litchfield.

Appointee and West Wendover businessman Jeff Durham filed to retain his seat in District 6. He is being challenged by Wells resident Brian Gale.

In District 7, Brooke Ballard and Brent Kelly filed for the seat held by incumbent Ira Wines, who did not seek reelection.

Elko City Council

Elko Mayor Reece Keener is being challenged for a second term by store manager Mike Hagen.

On the City Council, incumbent Chip Stone filed for a second term. Giovanni Puccinelli, who was appointed in July after the death of Councilman Bill Hance, also filed to retain his seat.

According to the Elko City Clerk Kelly Woolridge, no other filings took place for Mayor or City Council by the close of filing.

