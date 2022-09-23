 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jackpot cannabis license renewed despite delay of paperwork

Thrive Cannabis Marketplace

The Thrive Cannabis Marketplace opened last October in Jackpot.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

ELKO – Thrive Cannabis Marketplace’s business license to operate in Jackpot has been conditionally renewed for another year, but only if the company provides the necessary financial papers to the Elko County Sheriff’s Department within 30 days.

Sheriff Aitor Narvazia told Elko County Commissioners that Thrive had not yet provided “any paperwork” for the license renewal, and he asked commissioners to give the company a 30-day extension. If Thrive fails to comply, the county can “go after the license.”

The marijuana dispensary opened last October in the northern Elko County community along the Idaho border under a business license the county granted that requires annual renewal. Commissioner Jon Karr said the confusion over the renewal involves how many financial details are required.

He said he thought the overall financials on the business would be enough for renewal, rather than going into extensive background checks again this year on the individual finances of all the partners.

“They’ve been wrongfully in my mind thinking they need to do every one of the business partners’ -- five or 10 or whatever they are -- personal finances,” Karr said, reminding commissioners this week that thorough background checks were done on everyone for the initial license.

“I am in favor of 30 days,” Karr said, adding that he felt a full background check should be done on any new partner that comes into the business in the future, however.

Thrive representative Dave Brown said on a call to the meeting that he agreed there was confusion over the financial records required. He said he was “under the impression” that full financials were required but the company already has the financial statements for the business itself that can be submitted.

Commissioner Cliff Eklund said there are “a lot of opportunities” in the cannabis business to do illegal things, but the sheriff said his office has never had any issues with Thrive, and that the company is “very professional.”

Chairman Delmo Andreozzi said the delay was “a red flag for me, frankly. I think this is a privileged business, and this is way more than a misunderstanding.” He also said he didn’t have sympathy for the cash business that knew financials were required.

Andreozzi then suggested an alternative that would be conditional approval of the license with the requirement that the proper paperwork be filed, or the county would start action to revoke the license, and this would allow approval without the license coming back to commissioners.

“They need to know the license is revoked if they don’t meet that 30-day deal,” Commissioner Wilde Brough said.

“I have no appetite to deny the license, and I don’t think anyone else does either,” Commissioner Rex Steninger said.

Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram cautioned commissioners that the agenda item stated that the sheriff’s office had conducted the required background checks and recommended approval of the license.

Andreozzi said the agenda item was probably written that way because the sheriff thought he would have the financial information in time for the meeting.

The original motion for a 30-day extension was amended to allow for conditional approval for Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, which also does business as Cheyenne Medical LLC. The conditional approval won’t require further action by commissioners if the paperwork is filed within the 30 days.

Elko County Commissioners initially opposed a cannabis outlet in the unincorporated town of Jackpot, but when Jackpot suffered huge economic impacts during the COVID-19 pandemic after local casinos were shut down, commissioners shifted their stance and established conditions for a dispensary.

The $1.4 million Jackpot dispensary is Thrive’s sixth location in Nevada. The Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho, wrote last year that it is the closest dispensary to southern Idaho, where marijuana is illegal.

