Judges face off in candidate forum at 6

ELKO — Candidates for two departments in Elko District Court will be featured in a live forum at 6 p.m. today on Elko Daily's Facebook page.

In Department One, incumbent Judge Nancy Porter is being challenged by Elko County Public Defender Kriston Hill. Vying for the newly created Department Three court are Elko Township Justice of the Peace Mason Simons and attorney John Muije.

The forum is sponsored by the Elko Area Chamber's Government Affairs Committee. Matt McCarty of the Great Basin College Foundation will be the moderator.

Next week, four candidates for Elko City Council will appear Sept. 16. They are incumbent Mandy Simons, Elko City Planning Commissioner Gratton Miller, former Elko police chief and undersheriff Clair Morris, and registered nurse Rowena Smith. The top two vote-getters will be elected in November.

Finally, on Sept. 17, four candidates for two Elko County School Board seats will field questions on topics impacting parents and children throughout the county. In District Two, incumbent Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson is being challenged by businessman Robert Leonhardt. For the District 4 seat, incumbent Teresa Dastrup is being challenged by engineer and consultant Greg Brorby.