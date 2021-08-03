‘Justice for Stephanie’ softball event moved from Elko to Sparks

ELKO – A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the city’s new sports complex is at least six weeks away as the Elko Parks and Recreation Department struggles to develop healthy grass on the three ball fields that will eventually host tournaments.
The softball tournament that has been a fund-raiser for Justice for Stephanie for years won’t be one of those tournaments, however, because the tournament is moving to Sparks, Pedro Marin recently told the Elko City Council. The city responded at its July 27 meeting to complaints Marin outlined.
The Elko Regional Sports Complex is on an 80-acre site south of the Humboldt River, where development has been under way since the ground-breaking ceremony in May 2018.
“For the next six to eight weeks, we will be focusing on getting the fields playable. At that point, the city can consider possible dates for a ribbon cutting and grand opening,” said James Wiley, director of parks and recreation.
He said in a July 29 email that the department has been able to “mitigate and improve the soil conditions at the site through introducing compost, gypsum, calcium and humus to bring down PH levels and reduce high levels of sodium and boron. It has been very difficult to grow and sustain grass on the ball fields to this point.”
“Conditions have improved, and we are seeing a lot of new grass make it through the germination stage and take root,” Wiley said.
General contractor for the complex was Granite Construction at a bid of $6.78 million. The city received a $2.1 million pledge from the William N. Pennington Foundation toward the complex, which includes a parking lot, concession stand and restrooms. Barrick Gold Corp., Newmont Corp., Kinross Gold Corp. and Southwest Gas all donated toward the complex.
Wiley said last year that costs had risen to roughly $10 million for the project.
Elko City Council’s hope when the project started was that the complex would host tournaments that would draw players from out of town for an economic boost to the city.
Without the complex, the city’s older playing fields still host league play and tournaments. Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson told the council that the recreation department doesn’t make money, but tournaments can help minimize the city’s losses.
He disputed a comment at the July 13 council meeting that the Stephanie softball tournament was a “cash cow” for the city and that was why the concession stand was open in the morning during the 2019 tournament when organizers expected to make money with breakfast burrito sales.
Stephanie’s tournament was allowed over the years to collect and retain all revenue from beer and burrito sales, Wilkinson said.
Justice for Stephanie is a nonprofit that raises awareness and advocates on domestic violence issues. The organization formed after the murder of Stephanie Gonzales on June 25, 2011. The tournament is a fund-raiser that Marin reported “quickly became one of the biggest softball tournaments in our region.”
The complaint about the city’s concession stand opening when the Justice for Stephanie organization expected to sell burritos was made in a statement from the Justice for Stephanie board that Marin read during public comment.
Another key complaint that resulted in planning the move to Sparks was over last-minute cancellation of the tournament slated for Sept. 11 and 12, 2020, with the City of Elko as a joint sponsor.
Marin said two other events were allowed in Elko that weekend, and the Justice for Stephanie board was “extremely disappointed” in the handling of the tournament and its cancellation. He said there were 58 teams registered for the 2020 event.
The state contacted the city on Sept. 8 to say adult and youth tournaments were not allowed under Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 directives, Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson’s presentation states that city staff immediately contacted tournament organizers to let them know the event had to be canceled and offered to reschedule it. He said that “although the City of Elko was extremely disappointed in the State of Nevada’s interpretation of its own guidance documents, the city was required to cancel Stephanie’s Tournament.”
The city allowed the Justice for Stephanie 9-1-1 ceremony and a candlelight vigil, however, but Wilkinson said at midnight on Sept. 11, 2020, police served written notice that event organizers were in violation of the state directive for playing on city facilities.
He said players continued games well into Sept. 13, despite the notice from law enforcement.
“This is the other side of the story,” Wilkinson told the council, referring to the public comment at the July 13 council meeting.
“It’s always good to hear both sides of a story,” said Councilman Clair Morris.
City Councilman Chip Stone said at the July 27 meeting that “the event is a wonderful thing, and hopefully we can recoup this.”
Marin read a board statement that provided a long history of the tournament and announced the move to Sparks. The Stephanie tournament is traditionally held in September, and he said “Justice for Stephanie is open for discussions about the possibility of bringing this tournament back to Elko,” but for now the board decided on Sparks.
Chantry Harris of Spring Creek and Elko Adult Softball also read a statement at the July 13 meeting.
“Elko Adult Softball has established a great partnership with the Justice for Stephanie Foundation and especially Lydia Cortez. We have made a commitment to honor Lydia’s decisions over the years and have no choice but to honor her latest wish for the tournament to grow in the state, region and beyond to spread Stephanie’s story in hopes of saving domestic violence victims,” he said.
“This is not to say that Stephanie’s Tournament won’t come back to Elko, but for now it will be played in Golden Eagle Regional Park in Sparks,” he said.
Lydia Cortez, who was the mother of Stephanie Gonzales, died in April of this year.
Wilkinson’s presentation also stated that the Elko Parks and Recreation Department discontinued overall management of tournament play in 2018 but would still assistant tournament organizers.
The agreement called for tournament revenue to be split, with 80% going to Elko Adult Softball and 20% to the parks department, with one exception. Stephanie’s tournament was a three-way split, with Justice for Stephanie receiving 60%, the league 20%, and the city 20%.