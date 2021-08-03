‘Justice for Stephanie’ softball event moved from Elko to Sparks

ELKO – A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the city’s new sports complex is at least six weeks away as the Elko Parks and Recreation Department struggles to develop healthy grass on the three ball fields that will eventually host tournaments.

The softball tournament that has been a fund-raiser for Justice for Stephanie for years won’t be one of those tournaments, however, because the tournament is moving to Sparks, Pedro Marin recently told the Elko City Council. The city responded at its July 27 meeting to complaints Marin outlined.

The Elko Regional Sports Complex is on an 80-acre site south of the Humboldt River, where development has been under way since the ground-breaking ceremony in May 2018.

“For the next six to eight weeks, we will be focusing on getting the fields playable. At that point, the city can consider possible dates for a ribbon cutting and grand opening,” said James Wiley, director of parks and recreation.

He said in a July 29 email that the department has been able to “mitigate and improve the soil conditions at the site through introducing compost, gypsum, calcium and humus to bring down PH levels and reduce high levels of sodium and boron. It has been very difficult to grow and sustain grass on the ball fields to this point.”