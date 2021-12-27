Karr: County could override voters on school tax

ELKO – Elko County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jon Karr said he hopes in the new year that the county can help the school district with funding for new facilities now that voters have nixed a 50-cent bonding proposal for school construction.

He said he his hoping the county can pick up 50 cents of the 75-cent pay-as-you-go tax that expires in 2022 and “give a grant to the school district. That is what I am hoping we can do.”

Elko County School District has been receiving the 75-cent pay-as-you-go tax for years to pay for new school facilities, and renewal of that tax failed in 2020. The 50-cent bonding proposal failed this month.

Elko voters reject school bond ELKO – Elko County voters have defeated a school bond proposal by almost a 3-2 margin.

Taxes wouldn’t go up for county residents with the idea Karr is promoting because it would be within the pay-as-you-go amount taxpayers are now paying.

Karr, who served on the school board before being elected to the county commissioners, will end his one-year chairmanship in the new year.

Looking back at 2021, Karr said “quite a bit has happened,” from Commissioner Wilde Brough joining the board to Amanda Osborne taking the reins as county manager to Matt Petersen becoming the county fire chief, Lee Cabaniss becoming the new emergency manager, and Dennis Price becoming the new road superintendent. Also, Amy Lewis became the new human resources manager.

Responses to COVID-19 were front and center for Elko County in 2021, when staff and emergency medical personnel helped set up vaccine and antibody treatment centers at Great Basin College and commissioners protested the Nevada governor’s mandates.

Karr said Osborne, Cabaniss and Dr. Bryce Putnam, the county health officer, were instrumental in establishing the monoclonal antibody clinics. Osborne and Cabaniss also arranged for ambulance medical technicians to administer COVID tests for high school sports players.

Coming up in 2022, the county will be finalizing how to spend $10.3 million in federal rescue funds, after soliciting requests from county departments and nonprofit organizations -- but the county won’t be studying establishment of its own health department.

Commissioners voted in mid-December against accepting a $500,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to look at the prospects for opening a county or regional health department.

Osborne said the county received 20 applications for American Rescue Plan Act money, and county staff is in the “final review process before making recommendations” to commissioners. “I anticipate the recommendations will be on the Jan. 5 agenda for board approval, but that isn’t final yet,” she said last week.

The commissioners approved two allocations from the fund, however, in 2021.

“The board allocated $250,000 for the MAB (monoclonal antibody therapy) clinic and $250,000 for the Elko Boys & Girls Club earlier this year, but those are the only funding decisions so far,” Osborne said.

County declines to pursue community health grant ELKO – A proposal to use a $500,000 federal grant to look at establishing a health department in Elko County failed when Elko County Commissio…

Osborne and staff took on a heavy load with the county’s health board to guide the set-up of the vaccine clinics once vaccines were available earlier in the year, holding them throughout the county.

Also earlier in the year, Elko County had to submit a COVID-19 management plan, and that plan approved by the state in April went into effect May 1, opening Elko County 100% from pandemic restrictions except mask-wearing.

Commissioners voted in August against Gov. Steve Sisolak’s new mask requirements, although the action was only for the unincorporated areas of the county, not the cities.

Sisolak ordered residents to wear masks in public places in 12 counties, including Elko County, in response to higher COVID-19 rates.

Commissioner Rex Steninger said then that the “county must refuse to comply this time. Our local businesses depend upon our refusing.”

In July, commissioners approved a resolution opposing vaccine passports that could establish two classes of citizens -- vaccinated and unvaccinated -- and decided to write a letter to Sisolak supporting Elko County School District’s letter backing parental rights on COVID-19 vaccines and masks.

Commissioners dropped plans in September, however, to pass an ordinance banning door-to-door solicitations targeted at blocking surveys on COVID-19 vaccinations after learning such action would be unconstitutional.

Elko County rejects governor's mask mandate ELKO – Elko County Commissioners voted Wednesday against complying with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s latest mask mandate and for blocking door-to-door…

Also, In the first months of 2021, commissioners passed a resolution establishing a fund to help businesses fined by state enforcement agencies over COVId-19 restrictions.

Aside from COVID-19, commissioners in 2021 gave final nod to a marijuana dispensary in Jackpot, which was hard hit by the pandemic that affected the casinos in the town at the Idaho border. Thrive Cannabis Marketplace opened the dispensary in October.

Commissioners also approved actions to continue the enhancement of the county’s 911 services, including increasing the surcharge from 25 cents to $1 on phone bills to pay for the Next Generation 911 and improved dispatcher communications.

The county agreed in October to update the computer-aided dispatch system at a cost of roughly $148,000, including CAD-to-CAD capability. CAD-to-CAD would allow the Central Dispatch Center to take over West Wendover’s, for example, if that system went down.

The county’s Enhanced 911 Board had recommended the upgrades to add to the Next Generation 911 system that went live in 2020.

In another 2021 accomplishment, the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center took the steps toward construction of a new facility to serve Elko and the surrounding area, with a $5.8 million grant from the Pennington Foundation and the City of Elko’s donation of land where the old Elko police station was located.

The center will provide one-stop services for children who are victims of sexual and physical abuse.

Commissioners also found a compromise as the two air ambulance services with bases in Elko, MedX Air One and REACH Air Medical Service, competed for a contract long held by REACH to be dispatched to accidents in the county.

Commissioners agreed to renew REACH’s contract for two years Instead of the usual seven years with the possibility of a newly worded agreement or a decision to the end the franchise at the end of the two years.

They also approved a fire tax hike of 3.25 cents, bringing the tax to 29.25 cents for the Elko County Fire Protection District, using a small portion of the 75-cent pay-as-you-go tax freed up when voters defeated renewal of the school district’s pay-as-you-go tax.

Karr said a grant from NV Energy paid for new fire trucks and new personnel to clear fire hazards from power lines in the county to help prevent range fires. The people filling positions created for the power-line work also qualified as firefighters, he said.

NV Energy provided a three-year grant of $5.8 million, and the Nevada Division of Forestry is providing a little more than $1.13 million toward the program to mitigate fire danger.

The county also agreed to pay $812,967 each of two fiscal years to NDF for the Wildland Fire Protection Program.

High-speed internet service was also happening in 2021. Elko County Commissioners voted in August to partner with CC Communications to apply for a federal fixed broadband service grant after hearing presentations from CC and Anthem Broadband.

CC planned to seek $7.35 million in grant money.

WATCH NOW: Anthem Broadband groundbreaking ceremony “We are extremely excited to see this project get underway,” said Anthem Broadband CEO Jacob Larsen.

On the political front, commissioners declared the county a constitutional county and joined the Constitutional Sheriff and Peace Officers Association, which held a rally in Elko in June.

Toward the end of 2021, commissioners also were looking at joining a lawsuit from Nye County against Nevada Assembly redistricting, after the Nevada Legislature’s actions in a special session in November split a portion of the county, with most residents in District 33 and others in District 32.

Under the new map, Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, said his district runs from the Idaho border south to the California border.

Commissioners also approved a variance in June so that Solmax International Inc. could build a plant at Northeastern Nevada Regional Railport. The company is a geosynthetics manufacturer and wanted the variance for a 24-hour, seven-day operation.

And they approved a $200,000 contract in June between Amtrak and the county’s Get My Ride transportation system to provide transportation for Amtrak passengers between the east and west stations in Elko.

Elko County crews helped the U.S. Forest Service reopen Lamoille Canyon Road in September after six weeks of cleanup because of mudslides, and Karr praised road superintendent Price’s work on the mudslides that also makes it possible for snowmobiles to be in Lamoille Canyon this winter.

He said snowmobile activity in the canyon is a “big deal” for businesses that benefit in Lamoille.

