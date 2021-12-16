Keener to run again for mayor

ELKO – Mayor Reece Keener said he plans to seek re-election in 2022 because “I feel there is unfinished business,” and “I will continue the momentum. I am still enthusiastic about the job.”

He also said the COVID-19 pandemic was an “incredible interruption for anyone in public office. We can’t wait to put the pandemic in the rear-view mirror.”

One of the projects Keener wants to see through is the city’s acquisition of more than 78 acres of Union Pacific Railroad land, and the Elko City Council agreed on Dec. 14 to split the cost of an appraisal with the railroad and to sign a conditional purchase agreement with UP.

Keener said another concern is housing, which is “critically needed in the area. I am trying to do as much as I can in an elected capacity, and there is still more work to be done on that front.”

The mayor said another focus will be on Elko Regional Airport, where SkyWest Airlines just cut service by 50% to one inbound and one outbound Salt Lake City flight per day rather than two each way. He said the city wants to do all it can to “retain what we have and double-down on getting more flights.”

A recreation center for Elko is also a goal for Keener, and he said there have been “been serious discussions” about it. “The idea has been bubbling up for years, but the stars are starting to align.”

More details may be revealed in February, Keener said.

He said the city also needs to do anything it can to promote tourism, and “we really need to get the Cowboy Poetry Gathering back on track.” Keener said there has been talk of moving the gathering, so community support to keep it in Elko is important.

Broadband service has been another major concern for Keener, who has worked on bringing high-speed internet to Elko for years. He praised Nevada Gold Mines for “stepping up to the plate” to help bring the service to Elko and Spring Creek.

NGM provided loan money to Anthem so the company could provide the service, and other internet providers have been adding high-speed service in Elko, too.

Seeing the approved veteran cemetery through to completion is another goal for the mayor, who said the city’s land has been transferred to the federal government for the VA cemetery that has been in the planning stages since Dean Heller was still a U.S. senator.

“I will do everything I can to see this to conclusion,” Keener said.

Another key project, according to the mayor is spending the American Rescue Act money. The city is receiving more than $26 million, and “there will be a lot of public works projects” paid for by that money, he said. The city also took proposals from nonprofit organizations for a chunk of the money.

The mayor, who has lived in Elko 26 years, also said he has been active in the Nevada League of Cities.

Keener has served two full terms on the Elko City Council, first as a councilman and then as mayor, and he has one more term that he can fill before he is termed out.

He was chairman of the Elko Planning Commission before he was chosen to fill out a few remaining months of Rich Perry’s council term when Perry took the job as Nevada Division of Minerals administrator. Keener was then elected to his first full term in 2014.

The mayor’s annual salary is $14,600, and he is also co-owner with his wife Tami of Print N’ Copy Center and Alliance Document Technologies.

