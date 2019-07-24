ELKO – A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully against Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei in 2018 -- the year of the “blue wave” in Nevada -- will be taking another shot at Congress in 2020.
Clint Koble declared he will once again file for Nevada's 2nd Congressional District seat. Koble will be at a candidate event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at Duncan LittleCreek, where he will answer questions and discuss his priorities.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by July 24 to rsvp@kobleforcongress.com.
Amodei, who was first elected to the House in 2011, defeated Koble in the 2018 election with 58 percent of the vote.
Elko County Democrats also will be sponsoring presidential debate watch parties on July 30 and 31. The second round of nationally televised debates will air live from Detroit.
Anyone interested in learning about Democratic candidates are invited to join the group at the Red Lion Casino’s Humboldt Room from 5-7:30 p.m. both nights. Snacks will be served.
