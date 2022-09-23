 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lander County manager fined for ethics violations

Nevada News

CARSON CITY – Lander County Manager Bartolo “Bert” Ramos has agreed to pay a $5,000 penalty for two ethics violations, the Nevada Commission on Ethics reported this week.

The Commission previously granted a partial motion for summary judgment against Ramos for his role in negotiating contracts and disclosure obligations relating to a business owned by a family member. Also resolved this week was an additional pending matter in which it is alleged that Ramos failed to properly disclose and abstain from participation in a county lease that benefited a family member.

As part of the stipulated agreement, Ramos also must schedule ethics training for himself and Lander County staff.

The Commission also approved a stipulation with Douglas County Sheriff Daniel Coverley resolving a case related to the use of a Sheriff’s uniform to support a candidate for the U.S. Senate in Nevada.

The agreement included the admission of one non-willful violation of the Ethics Law with required training for both the Douglas County Sheriff and his staff.

