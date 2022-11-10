Las Vegas candidate tops Elko for Regents seat

ELKO – Board of Regents representation for much of rural Nevada is expected to be in the hands of a Las Vegas resident beginning in January.

After Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Cathy McAdoo of Elko decided not to run for re-election, Great Basin College theater professor John Patrick Rice of Elko faced off against Las Vegas elementary school principal Michelee “Shelly” Crawford in the General Election.

As of Thursday, Crawford had won 54% of the vote compared with 46% for Rice.

“I called my opponent last night to congratulate her on her strong showing,” Rice said Wednesday. “It appeared to me then and still does that the trends will continue in her favor.”

“My wonderful & kind opponent John Patrick Rice called me to congratulate me on my win,” Crawford posted on her Facebook page. “It was a uplifting conversation and I plan to continue to work with him because he’s a rural NSHE educator with 30 years of experience.”

Crawford told the Elko Daily she would provide a statement after results are finalized. According to the Nevada Secretary of State, that will be Nov. 18.

Rural residents competed for the District 8 post in the past, prior to the inclusion of a portion of Clark County in 2020’s redistricting. The district includes Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lincoln, Nye and White Pine counties.

The shift in control comes at a time when Great Basin College is beginning the process of “consolidating” with the University of Nevada, Reno. During a Board of Regents meeting held in Elko in September, no one spoke against the proposal.

GBC professor Kevin Seipp said expansion of the college’s Career and Technical Education programs has been made possible in part by cost-saving alliances with UNR.

“Preserving higher education in the state of Nevada by delivering programs of this nature to rural Nevada makes it possible for GBC to deliver on our mission, both current and future,” he said.

John Tierney, chairman of the GBC Institutional Advisory Council, also said he supported the idea.

Great Basin College was started as a community college in 1967, grew to offer some four-year degrees, and eventually expanded to the far corners of the state across 86,500 square miles.

GBC President Joyce Helens began working on the alliance four years ago with then-UNR president Marc Johnson. She and current UNR President Brian Sandoval were given unanimous approval by the Regents to pursue the consolidation.