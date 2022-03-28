Laxalt attends Elko GOP event

ELKO – Former Nevada attorney general Adam Laxalt visited with Elko-area residents Friday as he hopes to secure the Republican nomination and defeat U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in November.

Securing the southern border would be his first priority as senator, he told the Elko Daily Free Press prior to attending the Lincoln Day Dinner.

“This open border that President Biden and Senator Masto supported over the last year and a half is incredibly dangerous,” he said. “It’s led to all-time spikes in human trafficking, drug trafficking.”

Laxalt said he is in touch with many sheriffs in the state and “they’re trying to deal with these massive drug corridors, these dangerous gangs that are driving drugs through our state. They don’t have the resources to deal with this.”

“Securing the border would make America safer and ensure that the labor market is not disrupted, and people can be more competitive,” he said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the civilian labor force participation rate took a nosedive when the pandemic hit in early 2020 and remains more than 2% below its prior level. Pro-immigration researchers say non-citizens are helping Nevada and the surrounding region meet its labor needs.

The economy and inflation -- including higher gas prices -- are another major concern of Laxalt’s. Prices are going up and will continue to rise “unless we have a change of tune out of D.C.,” he said.

Laxalt said the high gas prices are “the direct result of these current, far left, green policies that have shut down the American energy corridor that made us energy independent.”

He said the Biden administration and Cortez Masto pledged to put an end to fossil fuels “and this is what you get. When you attack the energy industry, guess what? Prices go up.” That, combined with the effects of the war in Ukraine, “makes us less safe as a country.”

When asked what he could do as senator to ensure continued commercial air service in small communities like Elko, Laxalt said he is “the last attorney general in this state that actually worked with local communities. Everyone here in Elko knows that we worked with local law enforcement, we brought them the military legal assistance program, we always tried to give our community partners help.”

He said he would bring that same mentality to serving Nevadans in the Senate.

“The reality is, I’m going to work with your county commission, with your local government, and we’re going to do whatever we can to try to keep service open. … Elko knows they’ve got a partner in Adam Laxalt.”

The Reno native ran against Steve Sisolak for governor in 2018 and lost by 40,000 votes.

He is one of eight Republican candidates who will be on the primary ballot June 14. Other contenders include U.S. Army veteran Sam Brown, who has been trending neck-and-neck on Google in recent weeks but trails Laxalt by more than 35% in the latest poll.

Assuming Laxalt wins the nomination, polls also show a tight race between him and Cortez Masto, although up to 20% of respondents said they would prefer to vote for someone else.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0