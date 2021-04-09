Legislation to phase out natural gas dies in committee

CARSON CITY – A bill proposal that could have derailed Spring Creek’s natural gas expansion has died in committee.
Assembly Bill 380 was pulled from advancing to the assembly Friday afternoon. The bill, which had its first hearing earlier this week, called for the state “to have the goal of statewide reductions in annual net greenhouse gas emissions from the use of combustible fuels in commercial and residential buildings by certain amounts.”
If passed, it could have phased out natural gas utilities from operating in the state over the next three decades.
Among the actions the bill could take if passed, one would be “repealing provisions authorizing a public natural gas entity to expand its infrastructure in certain situations,” outlining a 50% reduction by 2036, a 67.5% reduction by 2040, and a 95% reduction by 2050.
Bill sponsor Lesley Cohen, D-Clark County, introduced the bill during a meeting of the Growth and Infrastructure Committee on April 6. She said the legislation would move the state away from fossil fuels and that “Nevada’s clean energy transformation has already begun.”
Citing the 80th session, she said “this body unanimously passed the 50% renewable portfolio standard,” joining Gov. Steve Sisolak’s “bold state climate strategy just a few months ago.”
Cohen said the clean energy sector was seeing a 40% increase in employment since 2017.
She explained the bill would bring in “long-range planning for the future” and not remove the natural gas utility option for residents.
“In short, this bill would require Nevada’s gas utilities to demonstrate the future spending on the gas system makes economic and environmental sense, that’s it,” Cohen said. “Contrary to what some have said about this bill, it’s never been about banning gas or forcing anybody to replace their appliances. It’s about making sure we’re planning ahead for the future we want. This planning process is important for all Nevadans.”
Assemblyman John Ellison, who serves on the growth and infrastructure committee, said he was “strongly opposed to the bill” due to the impact on rural Nevadans, who endure power outages during cold weather months.
“If you don’t have gas, some of these people freeze to death,” he said.
Ellison said the loss of natural gas could limit business expansion into smaller rural towns, such as Wells.
“If they don’t get natural gas, companies won’t move to Wells, and they need all the help they can get to bring any kind of industry in,” he said.
Supporters of the bill “want alternate energy on everything,” Ellison added.
Southwest Gas Corp. issued a statement against the bill and its effects on the statewide economy, particularly for low-income residents.
“Southwest Gas is committed to helping the State of Nevada achieve its emissions goals,” the statement read. “We are confident policymakers will agree there is more than one path to achieving these goals. AB380 effectively bans natural gas, places unnecessary financial burdens on Nevada families and businesses, and aims to eliminate thousands of jobs.”
The company added it has “joined a diverse coalition representing low and fixed income populations, Chambers of Commerce, trade associations, home builders, unions, and more who ask legislators to oppose AB380.”
Last year, Southwest Gas broke ground on its Spring Creek Expansion, bringing natural gas to developments, businesses and schools south of Elko. The first phase at Elko Summit Estates was completed in December, with the second phase of the expansion to begin this spring.
So far, the utility company said it has no plans to slow down or halt the expansion into Spring Creek. The company pointed to Senate Bill 151 passed in 2018 that allows natural gas “to expand its infrastructure in a manner consistent with economic development proposed by the public utility and approved by the [Public Utilities Commission of Nevada].”
“We are wholly committed to providing the communities of Elko and Spring Creek with clean, affordable and reliable gas service,” Southwest Gas stated. “SB151 has allowed these communities to offer natural gas, which has helped with economic development and reductions in emissions from wood burning. We are confident the Spring Creek expansion will continue as planned, and the residents of the community who have asked for natural gas service will get it.”
Jessie Bahr, president and general manager of the Spring Creek Association, also spoke against the bill.
“As a property owner, I believe it is important our Nevada lawmakers do not impede the progress we have made as individual communities to bring in additional resources like natural gas, which is affordable and energy-efficient,” she said. “Being able to give residents in the community options in regards to this infrastructure is imperative as we all move towards a sustainable future.”
As of Friday, 18 letters of opposition against the bill were sent to the Legislature, coming from the Nevada Farm Bureau, Nevada Resort Association, AARP, Tahoe Chamber and the Nevada State Apartment Association.
Among the 11 letters supporting the bill were letters from the Sierra Club, the Natural Resources Defense Council, The Nature Conservancy and Chispa Nevada.