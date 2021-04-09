Legislation to phase out natural gas dies in committee

Cohen said the clean energy sector was seeing a 40% increase in employment since 2017.

She explained the bill would bring in “long-range planning for the future” and not remove the natural gas utility option for residents.

“In short, this bill would require Nevada’s gas utilities to demonstrate the future spending on the gas system makes economic and environmental sense, that’s it,” Cohen said. “Contrary to what some have said about this bill, it’s never been about banning gas or forcing anybody to replace their appliances. It’s about making sure we’re planning ahead for the future we want. This planning process is important for all Nevadans.”

Assemblyman John Ellison, who serves on the growth and infrastructure committee, said he was “strongly opposed to the bill” due to the impact on rural Nevadans, who endure power outages during cold weather months.

“If you don’t have gas, some of these people freeze to death,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ellison said the loss of natural gas could limit business expansion into smaller rural towns, such as Wells.

“If they don’t get natural gas, companies won’t move to Wells, and they need all the help they can get to bring any kind of industry in,” he said.