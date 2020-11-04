Leonhardt, Dastrup poised for school board seats

ELKO — During uncertain times amidst a pandemic, the highly controversial issues of in-person schooling, distanced learning and budget worries played large roles in determining the winners of two seats on the Elko County School Board.
Entering the races, four candidates vied for two spots — a pair of incumbents each up for re-election versus a duo of incoming challengers.
The incumbents were Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson and Teresa Dastrup, who each ran for their second terms.
Cracraft-Dickenson was challenged by Elko businessman Robert Leonhardt in the District 2 race.
Dastrup’s second term was dependent on fending off business consultant Greg Brorby — a fellow Spring Creek resident — for the District 4 seat.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Leonhardt and Dastrup held strong leads with 82.55% of the vote tabulated.
District 2
Leonhardt appeared to be on his way to emerging as the victor en route to his first term on the school board.
“I want to say thank you to everybody who has supported me during this time. This is the first time I’ve ever done anything like this, so it’s been a challenge and a great experience,” he said.
“I’ve got meet with a lot of people — teachers, students, parents — so it’s been a great run so far. To the people who didn’t vote for me, I’d love to chat with you. I’d love to earn your respect, because respect is not given it’s earned. To my opponent, she’s been there for four years and I think she’s done a good job but I think we need to take it to the next level.”
Leonhardt led with 52.86% of the vote while Cracraft-Dickenson pulled in 47.14%.
“I would like to say that I hope that the board in its entirety will be supportive of the school district and will enact policies that will move us forward through the pandemic and through our growth," Cracraft-Dickenson said. "I just hope they love the work as much as I did, and I hope they are invested as I have been and they should I know I will be on the other side of the desk, still advocating for what’s best for Elko County and its students."
District 4
The District 4 race was hotly contested and too close to call on Election Night, the upper hand swinging multiple times.
As of Wednesday afternoon, incumbent Dastrup held a notable advantage over challenger Brorby, 52.64% to 47.36%.
“Should I win, I think we will do the best we can as a board, as a district to just move forward," Dastrup said. "My message to those who voted for me or against me — either one — is thank you. I appreciate you going out and voting and voicing your opinion and, to my opponent, I’m glad to see more people getting involved in the school district in whatever way."
Dastrup said having more people show up to run for the school board "is a fantastic thing. I know when I was appointed to the school board, one of the things I really hoped to see more of was people being involved in their kids’ education. Although there is a lot of negatives that have come about from this pandemic, I think the positive is more people are involved.”
If not elected, Brorby said “I would just ask that they (the school board) continue with seeking transparency with the agenda items and involving the public, listening to the public and not getting so defensive sometimes with how the public might support or not support on a certain issue."
Candidate Q&As
District 2
What do you think are the biggest issues or challenges for the winners of the school board seats? And, what are your main focuses or plans regarding those issues moving forward should you be elected?
How much do you think the coronavirus pandemic — specifically, the fact that students are not attending classes in-person, along with economic worries — has weighed on peoples’ decisions toward who they already have or will vote for?
Should you win, what is your message to those who supported you, the people who did not vote for you and, also, your challenger in the race?
Should you lose, do you have any thoughts or words of advice for the winner, the remaining members of the school board and the district as a whole?
District 4
What do you think are the biggest issues or challenges for the winners of the school board seats? And, what are your main focuses or plans regarding those issues moving forward should you be elected?
How much do you think the coronavirus pandemic — specifically, the fact that students are not attending classes in-person, along with economic worries — has weighed on peoples’ decisions toward who they already have or will vote for?
Should you win, what is your message to those who supported you, the people who did not vote for you and, also, your challenger in the race?
Should you lose, do you have any thoughts or words of advice for the winner, the remaining members of the school board and the district as a whole?
