Leonhardt, Dastrup poised for school board seats

Leonhardt led with 52.86% of the vote while Cracraft-Dickenson pulled in 47.14%.

“I would like to say that I hope that the board in its entirety will be supportive of the school district and will enact policies that will move us forward through the pandemic and through our growth," Cracraft-Dickenson said. "I just hope they love the work as much as I did, and I hope they are invested as I have been and they should I know I will be on the other side of the desk, still advocating for what’s best for Elko County and its students."

District 4

The District 4 race was hotly contested and too close to call on Election Night, the upper hand swinging multiple times.

As of Wednesday afternoon, incumbent Dastrup held a notable advantage over challenger Brorby, 52.64% to 47.36%.

“Should I win, I think we will do the best we can as a board, as a district to just move forward," Dastrup said. "My message to those who voted for me or against me — either one — is thank you. I appreciate you going out and voting and voicing your opinion and, to my opponent, I’m glad to see more people getting involved in the school district in whatever way."