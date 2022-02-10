Letter from Elko School Superintendent on face masks

Dear ECSD community:

On the morning of Thursday, February 10, 2022 Governor Steve Sisolak rescinded Nevada’s mask mandate in public places. Following this decision, masks are now optional for all staff, students and visitors of Elko County School District schools and buildings effective Friday, February 11, 2022 only if the school in which students attend and staff employ is not deemed to be experiencing an outbreak by the Department of Health and Human Services. Mask requirements remain in effect for school buses.

According to a press release from his office, teachers and schools will no longer be required to wear masks, but school districts will need to work with their local health authorities to have plans in place to manage and respond to outbreaks.

Please be advised Elko County School District’s assigned health authority is the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), who has deemed five schools in our District to be currently experiencing outbreaks. Directive 052 states:

"Regardless of a county school district, charter school or private school’s policy, if an outbreak of COVID-19 is identified by a local health authority, masks and other mitigation measures may be required for all students and staff and must be immediately implemented at the direction of the local health authority. The mask requirement and any other mitigation measures will be in effect until the local health authority determines the outbreak is closed."

Our administrative office at ECSD expects to receive updated direction very soon from DHHS that we hope reflects our state’s mask guidelines as they now apply in all public places. Students continue to have the option to wear face coverings inside District buildings if they elect to do so, and will be fully supported in their decision by District staff.

In addition to today’s announcement from the Governor, I would also like to share the mandatory testing of NIAA athletes and those leaving the county will end as of February 27, 2022.

We will continue to communicate the guidance as it applies to ECSD as the situation develops. Thank you so much for your support of our schools, students and staff as we continue to adapt to these ongoing changes.

Clayton Anderson

Interim Superintendent

