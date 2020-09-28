Letter to trustees on reopening schools

Dear Elko County School Board of Trustees,
The Elko County Community Action Committee requests that the items listed below be placed on the October 13, 2020 Elko County School Board Meeting agenda as action items for consideration by the Elko County School Board of Trustees.
Committee members attending your meeting to present our requests will be Senator Pete Goicoechea, Assemblyman John Ellison, Mayor Reece Keener, Commissioner Jon Karr, Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi, and Lee Hoffman.
We ask that the action items be stated as follows:
Action Item #1: The Elko County Community Action Committee is requesting that the Elko County School District Board of Trustees open all Elko County elementary schools full-time and in-person no later than October 26, 2020.
Action Item #2: The Elko County Community Action Committee is requesting that the Elko County School District Board of Trustees open all Elko County intermediate, junior high, and high schools for the minimum of a hybrid in-person schedule no later than October 26, 2020.
Action Item #3: The Elko County Community Action Committee is requesting that the Elko County School District Board of Trustees revamp their original COVID-19 closure and quarantine policies to make sure that schools are not repeatedly reopening and closing. These past policies are inadequate and are written to quarantine schools unjustifiably.
We thank each ECSD Board member for his or her commitment to the youth of Elko County during this crisis. We know you have been put in an extremely difficult situation. We look forward to working with the Elko County School District to reopen our schools. Please call (775) 397-8907 if you have any questions or concerns.
Sincerely,
Lee Hoffman
Members of the committee:
Pete Goicoechea
State Senator
John C. Ellison
Assemblyman
Reece Keener
Elko Mayor
Delmo Andreozzi
Elko County Commissioner
Jon Karr
Elko County Commissioner
Chip Stone
Elko City Councilman
Jolene Supp
Wells City Manager
Josh Park
Spring Creek Association
Board President
Lee Hoffman
Former Elko City Councilman
Chris Johnson
Past Elko Mayor
Gayle Ratliff
Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko County, Board President
Gregg Brobry
Elko County School Board District 4 Candidate
Katie McConnell
McConnell Law Office
Ashlyn Greener
Family Resource Center
Executive Director
