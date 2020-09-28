Letter to trustees on reopening schools

Dear Elko County School Board of Trustees,

The Elko County Community Action Committee requests that the items listed below be placed on the October 13, 2020 Elko County School Board Meeting agenda as action items for consideration by the Elko County School Board of Trustees.

Committee members attending your meeting to present our requests will be Senator Pete Goicoechea, Assemblyman John Ellison, Mayor Reece Keener, Commissioner Jon Karr, Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi, and Lee Hoffman.

We ask that the action items be stated as follows:

Action Item #1: The Elko County Community Action Committee is requesting that the Elko County School District Board of Trustees open all Elko County elementary schools full-time and in-person no later than October 26, 2020.

Action Item #2: The Elko County Community Action Committee is requesting that the Elko County School District Board of Trustees open all Elko County intermediate, junior high, and high schools for the minimum of a hybrid in-person schedule no later than October 26, 2020.