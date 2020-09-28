 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to trustees on reopening schools
1 comment

Letter to trustees on reopening schools

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to school board

Dear Elko County School Board of Trustees,

The Elko County Community Action Committee requests that the items listed below be placed on the October 13, 2020 Elko County School Board Meeting agenda as action items for consideration by the Elko County School Board of Trustees.

Committee members attending your meeting to present our requests will be Senator Pete Goicoechea, Assemblyman John Ellison, Mayor Reece Keener, Commissioner Jon Karr, Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi, and Lee Hoffman.

We ask that the action items be stated as follows:

Action Item #1: The Elko County Community Action Committee is requesting that the Elko County School District Board of Trustees open all Elko County elementary schools full-time and in-person no later than October 26, 2020.

Action Item #2: The Elko County Community Action Committee is requesting that the Elko County School District Board of Trustees open all Elko County intermediate, junior high, and high schools for the minimum of a hybrid in-person schedule no later than October 26, 2020.

Action Item #3: The Elko County Community Action Committee is requesting that the Elko County School District Board of Trustees revamp their original COVID-19 closure and quarantine policies to make sure that schools are not repeatedly reopening and closing. These past policies are inadequate and are written to quarantine schools unjustifiably.

We thank each ECSD Board member for his or her commitment to the youth of Elko County during this crisis. We know you have been put in an extremely difficult situation. We look forward to working with the Elko County School District to reopen our schools. Please call (775) 397-8907 if you have any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Lee Hoffman

Members of the committee:

Pete Goicoechea

State Senator

John C. Ellison

Assemblyman

Reece Keener

Elko Mayor

Delmo Andreozzi

Elko County Commissioner

Jon Karr

Elko County Commissioner

Chip Stone

Elko City Councilman

Jolene Supp

Wells City Manager

Josh Park

Spring Creek Association

Board President

Lee Hoffman

Former Elko City Councilman

Chris Johnson

Past Elko Mayor

Gayle Ratliff

Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko County, Board President

Gregg Brobry

Elko County School Board District 4 Candidate

Katie McConnell

McConnell Law Office

Ashlyn Greener

Family Resource Center

Executive Director

1 comment
6
0
0
1
12

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Joe Biden talks to Elko residents about gun control

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News