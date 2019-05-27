ELKO – The Elko County Democratic Central Committee is hosting a “virtual town hall” May 31 at Great Basin College to learn about some of the candidates for president in 2020.
The candidates who are participating are Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Julian Castro and Marianne Williamson. Each will get 30 minutes to present their ideas and have a Q&A with rural Nevada Democrats.
The event is scheduled from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in room 208 of the DCIT Building at the college. Seating is limited, with only space for about 30 people on a first come, first seated basis.
“This is a first in the nation attempt to reach people throughout Nevada including the rural areas and not just those who can attend campaign rallies near major airports,” stated the organization. “The Nevada Democratic Central Committee is co-hosting this event with rural Nevada county Democratic Central Committees so we can all participate and be informed going into the upcoming election.
If successful, additional events featuring other candidates will be held in the future – possibly at a larger facility.
