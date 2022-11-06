Local government in the week ahead

City of Elko Redevelopment Agency meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at City Hall. The agency will consider proceeding with the design process for Phase 1 Project 4 on the downtown corridor project without being funded by a special improvement district. They will also consider entering a partnership with the Downtown Business Association for the lighting of the downtown Idaho Street trees and maintenance of the lights after a one-year warranty period. The agency also may take action against applicants Dr. Todd and Marin Wendell for noncompliance with a 2021 Storefront Improvement Grant for Prestige Properties LLC.

Elko City Council will meet in regular session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in City Hall. The council will consider approving a location off West Bullion Road for a sestercentennial art project titled “We the People.” The council will also consider entering a cost-share agreement with the Downtown Business Association for purchase of a Christmas tree for display in the downtown corridor area, and matters pertaining to the veterans’ cemetery.

Elko County School District Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Carlin Combined School Library. The board will consider amending the policy pertaining to the use of cellphones or similar electronic devices by students, including penalties for violations. The board is also scheduled to move into closed litigation session to receive information from district legal counsel regarding the filing of a defamation lawsuit against Brian D. Gale.

Elko County Roads Committee meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will discuss October projects and planned projects for November.

Elko County Budget Committee meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will consider an additional firefighter position at Jackpot, and adding pretrial services to the electronic case management system.

City of Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at City Hall. The board will discuss unfinished projects and consider setting a special meeting for Dec. 14.

Spring Creek Association Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 401 Fairway Blvd. The board will discuss the budget, including a proposed $7.50 or $8 increase in monthly association fees, and review golf course expenses including possible fee increases for 2023. The board may also appoint a member to the Committee of Architecture and take action on COA violations at 261 Edgebrook Drive, 251 Flora Drive and 831 Royal Oak Drive.