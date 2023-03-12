Spring Creek Association Committee of Architecture will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Fairway Community Center. The panel will discuss and consider first readings of rules making it a nuisance to push, plow, or blow snow into or across Spring Creek roadways, and to park vehicles or store items in the right-of-way. They will also consider final approval of an outdoor auxiliary lighting ordinance.

———

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Elko City Hall. Council members will consider whether a fee increase proposed for the municipal landfill imposes a “direct and significant burden” on business owners. They will also adjust the current rate structure at Ruby View Golf Course following a change in management.

———

Elko County School District trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the board room at 850 Elm St. Action items include an interlocal agreement with Nevada Department of Wildlife, and policies on release time, class rankings, school bus conduct, and the grading system.

———

Elko County Commissioners meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will discuss commenting on the U.S. Forest Service’s plan to reroute the Right Fork Lamoille Trail around the Lions Camp to reduce user conflicts, and install toilet facilities. Commissioners will also consider applying for grants in the amount of $500,000 for Great Basin Children’s Advocacy Center, $486,000 for a Rapid DNA machine for the Sheriff’s Office, and $400,000 for the Adult Drug Court program. Also to be considered is a policy that would limit public comments at board meetings to seven minutes.

———

City of Elko Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Elko City Hall.