Local government in the week ahead

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Elko City Hall. The council will consider disbursing $475,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to Vitality Unlimited for a Women’s Treatment Residence, and $79,418.11 in ARPA funds to the Western Folklife Center, after it was confirmed that the 2023 Cowboy Poetry Gathering would be held in-person.

Elko County School Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 850 Elm St. The board will consider a resolution to reserve $250,000 from the general fund for its performance pay and enhanced compensation program.

Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Marketing Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the convention center’s Cedar Room. The panel will hear funding requests from Western Folklife Center, $15,000; Elko Archery Club, $6,000; Elko Desert Sunrise, $5,000; Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum, $3,500; Jake Eary Memorial Rodeo, $2,750; and Outlaw Broncs, $10,000 for a New Year’s Eve Bash.

Elko County Roads Committee meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will consider a request for one-time repairs on Wood Hills Road, and review monthly projects for October.

Elko County Budget Committee meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will consider an increase to the current case management system to include notifications and pretrial services. They will also consider an upgrade of current finance/community development software.

Spring Creek Association Committee of Architecture will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Fairway Community Center. The panel will consider a home occupation permit for Red Rock Coating and Designs LLC at 293 Glenvista Drive, a commercial sign permit at 200 Springfield Parkway, and a livestock permits for two goats at 563 Holiday Drive. They will also review a nuisance at 822 Aesop Drive and a livestock permit request for one milk cow and two meat pigs at the same address.