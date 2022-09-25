Local government in the week ahead

Elko County Budget Committee meets at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will consider approval of an additional Deputy Public Defender position using reimbursements from the State Department of Indigent Defense, and the purchase of a new ambulance for the Spring Creek Station.

Elko County Natural Resources Management Advisory Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, via Zoom video conferencing. The panel will consider a water rights appraisal at the Railport and hear updates on the Elko County Trails project and the Sage Grouse Plan.

Elko Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the Elko Convention Center’s Cedar Room. The board will consider a professional services agreement with Sherman & Howard LLC for counsel on outstanding obligations and possible issuance of medium-term bonds. The board will also hear presentations from several nonprofits on their summer events, as well as a new format for making requests for marketing funds.

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at City Hall. The council will consider a resolution of intent to issue $10 million in bonds or other financial obligations to finance Phase 2 of the Sports Complex, due to plans for building a recreation and events center on the site of current baseball fields. The council will also consider staff’s recommendation not to purchase and renovate the old Wells Fargo building downtown for city offices; instead a new building could be constructed for less money behind the current City Hall.

Elko County School District board of trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 850 Elm St. The board will receive a presentation from Ray Smith on the Nevada Report Card results; and consider changing the policy on student transportation reimbursements.

Spring Creek Association board of directors meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 401 Fairway Blvd. The board will consider neighborhood watch programs and other updates from the Elko County Sheriff; a possible offer or proceeding with litigation regarding a breach of agreement between SCA and former restaurant operator Cooks; and entering an agreement with Andrew Collins as golf professional or proceeding with a request for other contract proposals.

Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Lodging Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Elko Convention Center Patio. The panel will discuss items including marketing strategy, partnership opportunities, and locals’ and travelers’ sentiments.