Local government in the week ahead

Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will consider approving a collective bargaining agreement with the International Association of Firefighters.

Elko County Board of Commissioners will meet at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will consider an agreement with the Elko Lions Club to provide a grant for the rebuilding and development of the Lions Camp in Lamoille Canyon. Also on the agenda are ordinance changes that would remove the 25-year limit on collection of court facility assessments, and repeal animal control districts.

Elko County Board of Health will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will consider a request to place a moratorium on COVID-19 and flu vaccines in Elko County and discontinuing local advertising for them pending the “results of the Florida Supreme Court case to investigate the wrong doing related to COVID-19 vaccines.”

Elko County Planning Commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board is scheduled to appoint chairman and vice chairman, but there are no other action items on the agenda.