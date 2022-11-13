Local government in the week ahead

Elko Convention and Visitors Authority will meet at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the convention center’s Cedar Room. The board will consider appointing two new members to fill vacant at-large seats beginning in January.

Elko City Council meets in special session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Elko City Hall. The council will consider a petition from Golfers and Citizens of Elko requesting expressing concern about operations at Ruby View Golf Course and requesting the City advertise for additional proposals. After the discussion, the council is scheduled to consider approving a five-year extension of Duncan Golf Management’s contract.

Elko County Commissioners will meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in the Nannini Administration Building to certify the vote count from the Nov. 8 general election.

Elko County Planning Commission meets at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will conduct a preliminary hearing on a request from Travis and Jessica Bynes to rezone land on Sagecrest Drive from agricultural-residential to light industrial. Also scheduled are public hearings on an application from Burnside Team for a side-yard setback variance at a lot on Brent Drive, and an application from Maridek LLC requesting a tentative map for subdividing land along Lamoille Highway on the Spring Creek side of the summit into six parcels of at least 40 acres each.