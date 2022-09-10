Local government in the week ahead

Spring Creek Association’s Committee of Architecture will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Fairway Community Center. The panel will accept nominations and elect a member to serve as vice chairman for the remainder of the term.

--

Elko City Council has scheduled a special session at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Elko City Hall to receive a presentation from Duncan Golf Management regarding a request to extend its contract at Ruby View Golf Course for five years, including maintenance responsibilities that were not under the initial agreement.

--

Elko City Council meets in regular session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Elko City Hall. The council will consider appointing Jan Baum, the city’s financial services director, as city manager at the recommendation of retiring manager Curtis Calder. The council will also hear a presentation from Elko Convention & Visitors Authority Executive Director Annette Kerr regarding possible assistance with debt service for the Elko Conference Center and/or a reallocation of the lodging tax. Also to be considered is a contract between the police department and the state Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

--

Elko County School District trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday, Sept. 15, in the Jackpot Combined School Gymnasium. The board will consider changes in its organizational structure and a policy that requires the superintendent to prepare an annual report covering the activities of the district.

--

Elko County Planning Commission meets at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will conduct public hearings on zoning change requests from Joseph and Kala Anderson and from Debra Kennedy.

--

City of Elko Development Advisory Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.