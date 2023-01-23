Local government in the week ahead

Elko County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Nannini Administration Building. Members will consider action on big game hunting seasons for the upcoming two years, as well as black bear and mountain lion regulations. The board will also discuss predator management plans, Heritage Grants, and a regulation regarding possession of golden eagles under certain circumstances.

Elko Convention & Visitors Authority meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the convention center’s Cedar Room. The board will elect officers and appointments, including new members Patricia Anderson and Melissa Lostra.

Elko City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Elko City Hall. The council will consider hiring a golf pro from among five applicants: Scott Ballif, Rick Longhurst, Swing Hard LLC, JD’s Golf Management LLC, and Golf Automation. The council will also consider initiating a land exchange with Jordanelle Third Mortgage LLC to obtain right of way for the future expansion of Errecart Boulvard. Also scheduled is final approval of subdivision maps and improvement agreements for Bergeron Village phase 1 and 2 at East Jennings Way and Puccinelli Parkway. The City may also raise fees at the landfill due in part to the unexpected purchase of a new $1 million compactor.

Elko County School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 850 Elm St. Trustees may take action on implementing a four-day school week starting this fall. The board will also consider a new policy on service animals in schools, and changes in policies on possession of dangerous weapons, school visitors, and English language policies.

Spring Creek Association Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 401 Fairway Blvd. The board will consider modifying or terminating the Ryan Ranch pasture lease with Jess Jones; and possible action on potential upgrades at the Horse Palace using federal ARPA funds; management of the splash pad at Schuckmann’s Sports Complex; and a community survey and action plan regarding deer.

City of Elko Redevelopment Advisory Council meets at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Elko City Hall. The panel will elect officers and receive updates on the storefront grant program, infrastructure grant program, downtown art pedestals, and downtown idea exchange.