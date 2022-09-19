Local government in the week ahead

Elko County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the Nannini Administration Building. Continued discussion is planned regarding the coordination of elk hunting seasons with the State of Utah in conjunction with efforts from Kari Huebner, NDOW biologist.

Elko County Commissioners meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will consider renewing the cannabis business license for Cheyenne Medical LLC, for its Thrive Cannabis Marketplace in Jackpot. Commissioners will also consider granting $250,000 to the Boys and Girls Club for its new Spring Creek facility.

Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board may take action on a previously approved agreement with NV Energy for fuels reduction and a new grant application.