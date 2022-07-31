Local government in the week ahead

City of Elko Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Elko City Hall. Public hearings will be conducted on development of a subdivision entitled Bergeron Village. A tentative map calls for subdividing 142 acres into 97 lots on either side of East Jennings Way between Puccinelli Parkway and Statice Street. Beldco LLC of Park City, Utah, is also requesting a zoning change on 23 acres in the proposed subdivision.

Elko County Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, in the Nannini Administration Building. Commissioners will consider making a comment in support of a plan to transfer more than 6,000 acres of federal land to the City of West Wendover.

City of Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Elko City Hall. New business includes discussion and possible action to begin the process for nominations of artists to be considered for the Mayor Arts Awards.