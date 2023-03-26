Elko County Natural Resources Management Advisory Commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will discuss state legislation and multiple water rights applications.

———

Elko Convention & Visitors Authority Board of Directors will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, in the Elko Convention Center Cedar Room. The board will consider terminating an agreement for up to three billboards, and seeking bids to upgrade the digital sign at the corner of Idaho Street and College Avenue.

———

Elko City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Elko City Hall. Members will consider authorizing staff to solicit bids for Phase 2 of the Sports Complex, which includes three synthetic-turf ball fields and $2.2 million in alternate items, for a total estimated cost of $12.75 million. Council is also scheduled to confirm the City will not be dedicating funds to construction of the Recreation/Events Center projects due to Pennington Foundation’s decision to not commit funding to Phase 2 of the Sports Complex. Also planned is a resolution increasing the authorized bond amount for Phase 2 from $10 million to $12 million.

———

Enhanced 911 Board is scheduled to meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the Nannini Administration Building.

———

Elko County School District trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Wells Combined School Auditorium. Action items include possible approval of a strategic plan, upcoming school year calendars, and a critical need designation for elementary teacher licensed positions.