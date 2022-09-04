Local government in the week ahead

City of Elko Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Elko City Hall. The planners will hear a request from DKH Investments to waive the required two off-street parking spaces at a proposed professional office at 832 Court St.

Elko County Board of Commissioners will meet Wednesday, Sept. 7, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board may approve an agreement to maintain a pedestrian crossing signal to be located at the proposed roundabout at Lamoille Highway and Boyd-Kennedy Road. Commissioners will also discuss the U.S. Forest Service’s announcement that the upper portion of Lamoille Canyon Road will be closed for repairs for approximately one month beginning Sept. 12.

City of Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Elko City Hall. New business includes beginning the process for nominations of artists to be considered for the Mayor Arts Awards.

Nevada Board of Regents will meet Sept. 8-9 at the GBC Fitness Center, 1500 College Parkway. On Thursday, University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval and Great Basin College President Joyce Helens will request approval to continue research “into what a closer alliance – a consolidation – between GBC and UNR would look like and require.”