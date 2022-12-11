Local government in the week ahead

Spring Creek Association Committee of Architecture meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the Fairway Community Center. The panel will consider legal action and fines for exterior condition of structure on properties at 161 Bluecrest Drive and 597 Westcott Drive; a conditional use request for a temporary drive-in restaurant placing a shed and pergola at 232 Spring Creek Parkway; a possible variance at 357 Spring Creek Parkway; and a storage of tools and trash violation at 552 Croydon Drive.

--

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Elko City Hall. The council will consider determining the scope of proposed conveyance of city-owned property to the Boys & Girls Club of Elko Inc. for possible construction of an aquatics and recreation center and an events center at the site of current ballfields. The council will also consider an agreement to pay Skywest Airlines up to $390,000 to continue air service for three months after the current agreement expires on Dec. 31.

--

Elko County School District Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 850 Elm St. The board is scheduled to receive a final report from MGT Consulting on the district’s Facilities Master Plan Services. Also scheduled is review and possible deletion of Policy IAB regarding English being the official language of the district.

--

Elko County Roads Committee meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will consider an engineering contract for full-depth reclamation and paving of Lower Lee Road; and road maintenance requests in Kittridge Canyon and near Spring Creek.

--

Elko County Budget Committee meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will consider restructuring the Building and Maintenance Supervisor position to a Facilities Manager position which will supervise and manage the Public Works and Building Maintenance departments.

--

City of Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Elko City Hall for presentation of the 2022 Mayor’s Arts Awards.

--

Spring Creek Association Board of Directors meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Fairway Community Center. The board will review the 2021 financial audit, the SCA strategic plan, and a performance evaluation of the president/general manager.

--

City of Elko California Trails Advisory Board meets at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Elko City Hall.