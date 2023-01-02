Local government in the week ahead

Elko County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, in the Nannini Administration Building to select a chairman and determine commissioner assignments.

Elko City Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Elko City Hall. The panel will consider a conditional use permit for Ash Street Village LLC and final maps for development of Bergeron Village on East Jennings Way.

Elko County Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will consider funding up to $3,500 for the Ruby Mountain Cloud Seeding project through the Humboldt River Basin Water Authority and Desert Research Institute for the winter season. Commissioners are also scheduled to meet at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 5 but the agenda was not available at press time.

City of Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Elko City Hall. The board will hear reports from the Redevelopment Advisory Council and an update on the Art Pedestals on the Block Ends construction project downtown.