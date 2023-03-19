Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors will meet in special session at 9 a.m. Monday, March 20, in the Elko Conference Center, Lamoille Rooms 3 and 4. The board has scheduled a six-hour workshop as “an opportunity for Elko Convention and Visitors Authority staff and Board members to review the existing elements of the new strategic plan, including the Core Values, Mission Statement, Vision Statement, and strategic goals and objectives, to determine whether the existing plan can be simply revised or if it will require significant changes and a comprehensive rewrite.”

--

Elko County Board of Commissioners has a meeting listed at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, but no agenda had been posted as of Sunday.

--

City of Elko Planning Commission has scheduled a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Elko City Hall. The panel will conduct a public hearing on a tentative map filed for the development of a subdivision entitled Ash Street Village involving the proposed division of approximately 0.401 acres of property into 12 lots for townhome development and one common lot within the Residential Business at Fifth and Ash streets.

--

Elko Institute for Academic Achievement will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at 1031 Railroad St. The board is scheduled to discuss selling the 9.33 acres the school owns at Ruby Vista Drive and College Parkway, and to discuss updates on capital campaign and facilities.

--

Elko County Budget Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, in the Nannini Administration Building. Members will consider authorizing the purchase an elevator control board for the Nannini Administration Building at a cost of $19,800 as the current board is obsolete and is no longer in production.

--

Spring Creek Association Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at 401 Fairway Blvd. The board is scheduled to hear an update on the Southwest Gas Corp. expansion project; consider a usage agreement with H2Go Watersports for the Marina; review the mule deer community survey results and consider an action plan for next steps; consider the golf course plan and objectives for 2023; select a contractor for Horse Palace projects; and consider support for the Elko Trail System Initiative.