Local government this week includes 3 candidate forums

City of Elko Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Elko City Hall. Agenda items include a conditional use permit request from Lac La Belle Inc. for commercial development abutting a residential zone at 1302 Clarkson Drive, a conditional use permit request on behalf of Vitality Unlimited to allow a halfway house at 1379 Lamoille Highway/1342 Southside Drive, and a request filed by Igloo Inc. for a variance from requirements for a park and ride facility at 1515 Silver St.

Elko Area Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee will host a candidate debate at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the Elko Conference Center. Mayoral candidates Reece Keener and Michael Hagen will face off, followed by Justice of the Peace candidates David Loreman and Bryan Drake.

Elko County Regional Transportation Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will discuss increased costs for road work on Dice Drive in Jackpot, and review quarterly financial reports relating to the regional street and highway fund.

Elko County Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the Nannini Administration Building. Agenda items include consideration of a lease agreement with Elko Realty for rental property next to the Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Station, to provide temporary housing for fire crews. Also to be considered is a request from the Montello Advisory Board to ask the Nevada Department of Transportation to reduce the speed limit through town from 35 to 25 mph.

Elko Area Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee will host a school board candidate debate at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in the Elko Conference Center. The races are for District 1, Misty Atkins and incumbent Susan Neal; District 2, incumbent Dr. Josh Byers and Robert Leonhardt; District 3, Lincoln Litchfield and incumbent Matt McCarty; District 6, incumbent Jeff Durham and Brian Gale; and District 7, Brooke Ballard and Brent Kelly.