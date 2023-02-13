Local government this week

Spring Creek Association Committee of Architecture will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the Fairway Community Center. The panel will consider approving the first reading of an ordinance amending auxiliary outdoor lighting rules; consider home occupation and sign permits for Twisted Timber LLC at 588 Croydon Drive; and consider a setback variance for 208 Flora Drive.

City of Elko Redevelopment Agency meets at 3p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elko City Hall. Members will discuss an Infrastructure Grant Program they approved in August; and consider supporting the county’s request to vacate Sixth Street between Idaho and Court streets.

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Elko City Hall. The council is scheduled to ratify the resignation of Fire Chief Jack Snyder effective Feb. 3 and discuss the recruitment of a new chief; discuss applying for grants and soliciting bids for rehabilitating portions of the Elko Regional Airport terminal; approve a contract with Rick Longhurst for professional services at Ruby View Golf Course and select a food and beverage concessionaire for the course; approve an agreement between the Elko Police Department and Vitality Unlimited “to inform individuals in crisis that behavioral health services are available and to call Vitality’s crisis line to request Vitality’s mobile therapy van when appropriate.”

Elko County School Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the board room at 850 Elm St. Members will review information related to implementation of a four-day school week; and consider approving requests for retirement service credits; and changes to several school policies.

Elko Television District Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the Nannini Administration Building. They will discuss serving the Adobe Summit area, and possibly approve the creation of a power policy.

Elko County Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Nannini Administration Building. They are scheduled to give final approval removing animal control districts from the county code; hear a presentation from Paul Crowley of Copper One USA Inc. regarding the Carlin Gold-Vanadium project for support of a federal grant “to advance to a pre-feasibility stage and then to production of this critical metal of choice for large capacity batteries for the electrification of the nation”; and discuss a settlement agreement between the State of Nevada and Walmart that provided $32 million from companies involved in the manufacturing and distribution of opioids.

Elko County Fire Commissioners will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Nannini Administration Building. They are scheduled to approve the 2023 Elko County Fire Protection District operations plan and goals; and discuss a $150,000 grant application for extrication and firefighting equipment.

Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, to discuss approving an amendment to the City’s ordinance regarding use of hotel room tax funds. They will also hear a presentation on the 2022 audit and consider reducing usage fees for the Elko Institute for Academic Achievement from August through December 2023.

Elko County Board of Equalization will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Nannini Administration Building. They will swear in officers and hear 12 appeals filed by property owners regarding their tax valuations.

Elko County Planning Commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will discuss a final map filed by Maridek LLC to divide land along the north side of Lamoille Highway into six parcels of at least 40 acres each.