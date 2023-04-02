City of Elko Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, in Elko City Hall. The panel will consider a zoning ordinance amendment and a rezoning request from Atlas Towing and Recovery.

Elko County Regional Transportation Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, in the Nannini Administration Building. Roads Superintendent Dennis Price will request a $900,000 budget for chip sealing or micro-surfacing on eight county roads.

Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners will meet at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board may approve a tentative $7 million operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year, as well as a $1 million emergency fund.

Elko County Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will hear a presentation by Brandy Holbrook of Nevada Child and Family Services “regarding the crisis the County is facing related to foster care and temporary shelter for children in Elko County.” The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will seek public feedback on the South Fork Dam Flood Management Plan. Commissioners will also consider writing a letter of concern about U.S. Air Force plans to lower flight levels in the northern part of the county.

City of Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Elko City Hall. The panel will review several unfinished projects.