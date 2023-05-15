City of Elko Stormwater Advisory Committee will meet in regular session at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Elko City Hall.

------

Elko Institute for Academic Achievement board meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at 1031 Railroad St. The board will recognize Nevada Gold Mines for its commitment to support the charter school with a $500,000 donation. The board will also recognize two eighth grade students for identifying a community in need and their dedication to serving the community.

------

Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners will meet at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, in the Nannini Administration Building. Members are scheduled to approve the final budget for 2023-24.

------

Elko County Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will discuss contributing $500,000 to the City of Elko for assistance in meeting the minimum revenue guarantee to continue commercial air service. The board will also consider adopting rules related to placing a gate across an Elko County public road.

------

Elko County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, in the Nannini Administration Building.

------

Elko County Planning Commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, May 18, in the Nannini Administration Building. Members will consider rezoning 17.16 acres along North Pleasant Valley Road from open space to agricultural-residential.