City of Elko Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Elko City Hall. The panel will consider a request from Elko County to vacate a block of Sixth Street between Idaho and Court streets for the planned construction of a Judicial Center complex. Elko County has purchased all of the parcels on Block 4 of the Elko town map and would like to merge them within the existing courthouse and administration complex. Vacating the street and alley is the first step in this process.

Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Marketing Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Elko Conference Center’s Ruby Room. The committee will hear an update on an ordinance amending the allocation and use of room tax funds, and hear the following requests for marketing funds: Silver State Stampede, $30,000; Ruby Mountain Race Series, $8,000; Haunted Elko LLC, $20,000; Benavides Bucking Bulls, $6,350; Basque Festival, $5,000; Ruby Mountain Hot Air Inc., $10,000; Boys and Girls Club Country Under the Stars, $20,000; Rotary Club of Elko Robin Hood Renaissance Fair, $8,500; Elko County Fair Board, $10,000; 2XS Productions Barrel Racing, $10,000; Rides and Rods Inc. Elko Classic Car Show, $10,000; Nevada Stock Dog Trail, $10,000; Friends for Life, $5,000.

Elko County Roads Committee meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Nannini Administration Building. The agenda includes a review of the intergovernmental road maintenance agreement with the U.S. Forest Service and the unbudgeted purchase of a $171,000 loader-mounted snowblower.

Elko County Budget Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will consider transferring $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the general fund to cover operational costs. If approved, a resolution will be drafted for the next Elko County Commissioners meeting.

City of Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board has scheduled a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Elko City Hall. The panel will review unfinished projects and receive updates on the art pedestal and block ends construction project and from the Redevelopment Advisory Council.