Spring Creek Association Committee of Architecture meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the Fairway Community Center. The panel will consider final passage of COA Rule 10 entitled “Right-of-Way Storage and Parking.” They will also consider a variance from the barb-wire fence rule at Ryan Ranch, a boundary adjustment at 487 Diamondback Drive, a home occupation permit for Poppy’s Salon LLC dog grooming business at 61 Spring Creek Parkway, and a livestock permit for four cows at 878 Willington Drive.

------

Elko County School District Board of Trustees have scheduled a goal-setting workshop at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, in the Resource Library at 850 Elm St.

------

Elko County School District Board of Trustees will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, in the board room at 850 Elm St. The board will hear a request from Battle Born Youth ChalleNGe Academy to convert to a four-day school week. The board will also review and possibly approve the Site Administrators Collective Bargaining Agreement.

------

City of Elko Redevelopment Agency meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Elko City Hall. Members will consider a recommendation from the Resource Advisory Council to award Storefront Improvement Grants to 303 Event Center, $25,000; Marvel and Marvel Ltd., $5,000; and Gallagher Dental Care, $2,740.

------

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Elko City Hall. The council will consider authorizing Thomas Gallagher to assist in seeking additional federal funding through U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei’s office for water utility infrastructure needed for the Errecart Boulevard project. Members will hear an update on a public nuisance complaint submitted against the Elko Inn at 837 Idaho St. They will also consider revising rules at the Humanitarian Campground to address pet ownership.

------

Elko TV District meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

------

Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Marketing Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, in the Elko Convention Center Gold Room. The panel will discuss a new strategic plan and review its marketing committee structure and guidelines.

------

Elko County Roads Committee meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will hear a request from Bryan Barton for maintenance on a portion of Hamilton Stage Access Road, which “is also encouraged as an access for the South Fork Dam below the dam.” They will also consider projects for the 15-year road improvement tax plan on Lucky Nugget Road, Lower Lamoille Road, Hog Tommy, Pilot Valley, Clover Valley and 720-D Section 8.