Elko Convention & Visitors Authority meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the convention center’s Cedar Room. The board will hear updates on renovating the digital sign at Idaho Street and College Avenue, and on new stage lighting.

------

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Elko City Hall. Council will discuss opposing Senate Bills 226 and 433 which expand the definition of public works projects and “could jeopardize future development projects” including public-private partnerships between the City and nonprofit entities. Members will also consider a variance allowing a new Dotty’s Casino to be built with the ground floor below the base flood plain at 404 S. Fifth St. The council will hear a presentation from the Community Development Department and the City Attorney “regarding ongoing violations of the Elko City Code, including a public nuisance at 837 Idaho Street,” and the owner of the property will be given an opportunity to address the council.

------

Elko County School District trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. local time Tuesday, April 25, at the Owyhee Combined School band room. Possible action items include a request to convert Owyhee to a four-day school week; and possible policy changes regarding student welfare and student transportation.

------

Spring Creek Association Board of Directors meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Fairway Community Center. The board will consider implementing a fee structure for the shooting range, approving a pasture lease at the Spring Creek Campground with Rex Steninger, and hear an update on the Neighborhood Watch program.

------

City of Elko California Trails Advisory Board will meet at 8 a.m., Thursday, April 27, at Elko City Hall. The panel is scheduled to receive an update from the Bureau of Land Management regarding the trail center.

------

City of Elko Redevelopment Advisory Council meets at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Elko City Hall. The panel will consider three applications for Storefront Improvement Grants.