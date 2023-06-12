Spring Creek Association Committee of Architecture meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the Fairway Community Center. The panel will consider home occupation permits for Poppy’s Salon LLC dog grooming business at 61 Spring Creek Parkway and Hair of the Dog at 115 Spring Creek Parkway; and livestock permits for two mini-cows at 790 Spring Valley Parkway and two Nigerian dwarf goats at 789 Parkridge Parkway. Other new business includes possible nuisance violations at 451 Westby Drive, 695 Palace Parkway and 424 Westby Drive.

------

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Elko City Hall. Members are expected to approve several ARPA-related expenditures including a remaining $750,000 out of $1.9 million to Nevada Health Centers for its Behavioral Health Expansion; and a remaining $218,000 out of $1.5 million committed to Vitality Center for behavioral health, a women’s treatment residence, and pandemic resilience. Also on the agenda are solicitation of bids for ARPA-related water and sewer projects, and spending $870,241 to cover Nevada Public Agency Insurance Pool costs, which is a 28% increase over the current year.

------

Elko County School District Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at 850 Elm St. The board will consider proposed changes to policy including salary schedules and annual leave for the superintendent and district administrative personnel; student dress code regarding “traditional tribal regalia or recognized objects of religious or cultural significance as an adornment at a school graduation ceremony so long as such adornment is not likely to cause a substantial disruption of, or material interference with, the ceremony”; and student welfare-suicide prevention.

------

Elko County Planning Commission meets at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will conduct a preliminary hearing on a request from ROI Elko 3 Investors LLC to rezone 4.81 acres on Lamoille Highway between Maverik and Dotty’s from Light Industrial to Highway Services and Tourism Commercial District.