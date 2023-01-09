Local government this week

Spring Creek Association Committee of Architecture meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Fairway Community Center. The panel will consider amending rules related to auxiliary outdoor lighting; a variance for building a shop in front of a house at 188 Bellwood Drive; a home occupation permit for Miners Java mobile coffee trailer at 351 Spring Creek Parkway; and a home occupation permit for ODP Inspections LLC at 927 Bronco Drive.

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, in the Elko Convention Center’s Ruby Room. Council members may vote on whether to place an advisory question on the 2024 general election ballot asking voters if existing park facilities should be destroyed to make way for a proposed Events and Recreation Center project. The council will also consider awarding a bid for the Hospital Second Source project construction, with Canyon Construction the low bidder at $2,575,869.

Elko County School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 850 Elm St. The board will seat new members and select a president and other officers. The board will then consider items including establishing an E-Rate Fund for broadband conversion, and a new policy for high-school equivalence testing.

Elko County Roads Committee meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Nannini Administration Building.

Elko County Budget Committee meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at at the Nannini Administration Building.

National Historic California Emigrant Trail Interpretive Center Advisory Board meets at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Elko City Hall. The panel will hear an update from the Bureau of Land Management on multiple items pertaining to the center.

Elko City Council will meet in special session at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Elko City Hall. The only item on the agenda is a presentation by Wayne Carlson, Executive Director, Pool Pact Insurance Pool regarding Board Governance and Ethics Training,