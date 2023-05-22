Elko County Natural Resources Management Advisory Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 22, in the Nannini Administration Building. Members will hear an update on BLM grazing regulations, and discuss water applications filed with the State Engineer.

------

Elko Convention & Visitors Authority meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, in the Elko Convention Center’s Cedar Room. The board will hold a budget hearing and discuss the Executive Director’s annual performance evaluation.

------

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Elko City Hall. City staff will provide an update on the possible construction of a community recreation/events center and the construction plans for Phase II of the Sports Complex.

------

Elko County School District Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at 850 Elm St. Trustees will consider approving the School Site Administrators Association collective bargaining agreement, and the superintendent’s evaluation.

------

Spring Creek Association Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the Fairway Community Center. The board will consider implementing seasonal non-property owner pass options for the marina and other areas. They will also review a general update regarding the splashpad at Schuckman’s.

------

City of Elko Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Elko City Hall.