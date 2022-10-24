Local government this week

Elko Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Elko Convention Center Cedar Room. The board will discuss the formal bid process on contracts estimated at over $100,000; and consider marketing fund requests including $10,000 toward the 28th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at City Hall. Members will consider awarding a bid for a water main installation to low bidder MKD Construction for $2.77 million; authorization to replace utility poles at Ruby View Golf Course following damage from a wind storm; and vacating a portion of right of way on West Main Street at the request of abutting property owner Dan L. Bilbao.

Elko County School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 850 Elm St. Trustees will discuss changes to the district’s dangerous weapon policy and consider hiring an architect for West Wendover and Jackpot school fire alarm upgrades.

Spring Creek Association board of directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 401 Fairway Blvd. The board will discuss moving forward with applying to the Bureau of Land Management for right of way connecting tracts 100 and 200; review the 2023 budget; and discuss a contract with Andrew Collins to serve as golf professional from January 2023 through December 2025.

Elko County Local Emergency Planning Committee meets at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the Nannini Administration building. The board will discuss updates to the regional response plan and consider trainings and drill exercises.

City of Elko Redevelopment Advisory Council will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at City Hall. The panel will review changes to Phase 1 of the Downtown Corridor Project, including design changes for blocks 300 through 600.