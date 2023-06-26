Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, in the Elko Convention Center’s Cedar Room. The board will consider participating in a proposed upgrade needed to restore geothermal heat service.

City of Elko Redevelopment Agency meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Elko City Hall. Members are scheduled to review Storefront Improvement Grant projects and possibly approve an amendment to allow reinstatement of grants that have been deobligated.

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Elko City Hall. The council will consider proceeding with two land conveyances to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko Inc. for property to construct a recreation center and property to construct an events center on land east of Golf Course Road, allowing for the existing Elko Municipal Swimming Pool to remain open during construction. Members will also consider a transportation services agreement with SkyWest Airlines for one daily flight to and from Salt Lake City at a maximum cost of $369,564 over the next three months, and to form a nonprofit Flight Alliance of Northeastern Nevada for public and private funding in support of commercial air service.

Elko County School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, in the Board Room at 850 Elm St. The board will consider adjusting the budget to reflect funding increases approved by the Nevada Legislature.

Elko County Budget Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will consider reclassifying the Public Defender Social Worker Grade E09 position to Licensed Clinical Social Worker Grade E12.