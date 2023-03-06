Elko County School District Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, at 850 Elm St. In a meeting postponed from last Tuesday, trustees will consider approving the Spring Creek High School Food Science Lab and classroom expansion project. The board will also consider changing policies on reporting of fraud, waste and abuse; use of credit cards; expense reimbursement; academic achievement class rankings; and high school release-time religious instruction.

Elko County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 6, in the Nannini Administration Building. Topics of discussion include the 2024 Predation Management Plan, possession of golden eagles under certain circumstances, and recommendations for seasons, bag limits and special regulations for migratory game birds for the 2022-2023 season.

Elko City Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Elko City Hall. The panel will consider scheduling a special meeting March 21 after the Elko Daily Free Press erred in not printing the public hearing notification on the Ash Street Village Tentative Map ahead of this week’s meeting.

Elko County Roads Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, in the Nannini Administration Building. Members will discuss February’s road report, which included more than $100,000 worth of snow plowing and sanding on county roads. They will also discuss projects planned for March.

Elko County Budget Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will discuss spending up to $150,000 on a server, and a $353,235 change order that would speed implementation of an attorney and court case management system.