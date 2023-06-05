City of Elko Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Elko City Hall. The panel will consider rezoning 1.95 acres at the west corner of 30th St. and Manzanita Lane from general commercial to light industrial; rezoning 12.8 acres southwest of Errecart Boulevard and north of Bullion Road from agricultural and residential mobile home to public, quasi-public for expansion of the Elko Sports Complex. Commissioners will also consider a permit allowing Haunted Elko LLC to place an inflatable bounce park and structure in the parking lot of the Commercial Hotel during the summer and an inflatable dome structure during the winter for family entertainment.

Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners will meet at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will consider augmenting the Elko County Fire Protection District’s general fund in the amount of $600,000.

Elko County Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, in the Nannini Administration Building. Commissioners will consider a resolution providing for a diesel fuel tax. The board will also consider a resolution to transfer the County's 2023 Private Activity Bond Volume Cap to the Nevada Rural Housing Authority to be used for financing housing for low to moderate income individuals and families.

Commissioners will also hear an update from State Entomologist Jeff Knight regarding the current infestation of Mormon crickets and grasshoppers. Also on the agenda are changes in county code regarding public urination and defecation, the requirement for a license to operate a business with gambling games or devices, and repeal of the Hospital Sales Proceeds-1988 Fund.

City of Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Elko City Hall.

Spring Creek Association Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Fairway Community Center to consider a proposal for the Horse Palace roof, walls and heat upgrade using ARPA funds; and possible approval to purchase a used vehicle for the roads department.