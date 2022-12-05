Local government this week

Elko Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the Elko Convention Center’s Cedar Room. The board is scheduled to receive an update on the Championship Rugby League’s cancellation of Nov. 12 games and to discuss direction for staff regarding continued support for the league.

Elko City Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Elko City Hall. The panel is scheduled to hear a request from Ash Street Village LLC for vacating a 1,725 square foot portion of street at 509 and 529 Ash.

Elko County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board may pass a resolution establishing an agency to process brand inspection fines into a Nevada Department of Agriculture fund.

Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will consider an agreement with the Nevada Department of Wildlife for fuels mitigation and fire response.

Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Elko City Hall.

Local Emergency Planning Committee is scheduled to meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in the Nannini Administration Building.