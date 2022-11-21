Local government this week

Elko City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Elko City Hall. The council is expected to provide direction to city staff regarding operation of Ruby View Golf Course after Duncan Golf Management withdrew its request for a contract renewal.
------
Elko County School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 850 Elm St. The board is scheduled to hear a presentation regarding data from a survey on switching to a four-day school week.
------
Elko County Budget Committee meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the Nannini Administration Building.