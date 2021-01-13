Local leaders react to impeachment decision

ELKO – Local officials and political leaders questioned the U.S. House of Representatives’ decision to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time on Wednesday.

“I think their procedures are vindictive and divisive, and it’s hard to see what really the objective is,” said Elko County GOP Chairman Lee Hoffman. “Their motives are unclear to me.”

Republican Elko County Commissioner Cliff Eklund said he did not think the vote was appropriate.

Assemblyman John Ellison (R-Elko) agreed, saying the impeachment was the result of Democrats trying to get rid of Trump for months.

“It’s ridiculous how far you’re going to push to destroy somebody with the taxpayers’ money because of the hatred you have,” Ellison said.

Elko Democratic Party Chairman Steven Anderson said “impeachment is never a good thing,” and he doubted Trump would be convicted by the Senate.

“I’m not sure anybody wins from that, especially because he’s unlikely to get the conviction in the Senate,” Anderson said.

U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., voted in line with the majority of his constituency.

“The fledgling investigation is already verifying that those who led the perpetrators were hardly driven to action within an hour of the riot beginning,” he said.

